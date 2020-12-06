The command said any protest in the state would be professionally suppressed.

In a statement signed by Olumuyiwa Aladejobi, the command’s spokesperson, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, the police said some individuals are planning to embark on a replica of the recent #EndSARS protest on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The command said Lagos cannot accommodate any protest for now because the state is still nursing the pains and wounds of the last #EndSARS protest.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command has again warned against any gathering, procession or protest in Lagos State as some unpatriotic individuals and groups are planning to embark on the replica of the recent destructive and violent EndSARS protest that left pains and agonies in Lagos State.

“The Command has reliably gathered intelligence that certain individuals/groups have concluded plans to lure unsuspecting Lagosians, especially youths, into their planned protest which is proposed to commence tomorrow Monday 7th December, 2020 at designated locations in the state.

“The Lagos State Police command wishes to re-echo and remind the general public that the Government of Lagos State, businesses, individuals and security families still groan in losses and pains that the last violent EndSARS protest occasioned. Lagos State is still nurturing the wounds orchestrated by some violent EndSARS protesters and not fit to accommodate such protest for now.

“In the light of the above, the Lagos State Police Command therefore warns those who might want to disguise under EndSARS protest to cause another set of mayhem, brouhaha and violence in the state, to desist from such plans as the police and other security agencies will not fold their arms seeing individuals or groups orchestrating another violence and anarchy in the state.

In November, Lagos Police Command issued a similar statement warning against alleged planned protest in the state and also called on parents and guardians to discourage their children and wards from embarking on any protests in Lagos.