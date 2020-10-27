DSP Suleiman Nguroje, spokesman for the command said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the command has recovered many stolen items including tractors, cars and farm implements.

He said that investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects and recover more stolen items.

According to him, the suspects will be prosecuted in law courts at the end of investigations.

He urged residents of the state to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities.

He assured that police would do everything possible to protect life and property of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hoodlums looted COVID-19 palliatives which were mainly food items and other government and private property.

Some of the warehouses looted included that of the State Government, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North East Commodity Association (NECAS), Agricultural Mechanization Project and Agricultural Development Agency (ADP).

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri on Sunday imposed a 24 hours curfew on the state to tackle the problem.