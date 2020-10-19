PENGASSAN’s President, Mr Festus Osifo and the General Secretary, Mr Lumumba Okugbawa, made the call in a statement on Monday.

“PENGASSAN stands in solidarity with all well-meaning Nigerians, as we peacefully demand the Nigerian government put an end to brutality in all and any form, by any organisation or sector,” said the statement.

It urged government at all levels to put an end to maladministration, lack of accountability, mismanagement of resources and police brutality.

The body also called for the initiation of the much-needed reforms in all sectors of the country.

“In the past few weeks, reports have come to light detailing the excessive use of force by police officers including unjustified shootings, severe beating, with most resulting in unwarranted deaths.

“The inhumane treatment meted to Nigerians especially youths is evident.

“These reports show systemic abuse and reflect the fact that significant barriers to accountability exist and prevent erring officers from facing justice,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the #EndSARS protests transcend police brutality; rather they are a cry for accountability in government and reforms of the political and societal landscape.

It vowed to continue to fight for justice and a better Nigeria for the future generation.

“At this time, we remember Nigerians who have been molested, harassed, assaulted and killed owing to the actions of officers in uniform who swore to protect and serve every Nigerian,” it added.