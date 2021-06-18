#EndSARS panels across states are submitting reports to presidency
NEC will decide on remedies, redress and compensations.
The panels were inaugurated in October 2020 in the wake of the nationwide protests against police brutality.
According to a statement from the presidency, the National Economic Council (NEC) will soon convene a special session to review reports of the panels that have now started coming to the council.
This was one of the resolutions and conclusions reached at the council’s 117th meeting held virtually and presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
State governors, federal ministers, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele and other top government officials, attended this meeting.
According to Osinbajo, a special session of NEC will soon be convened to consider all the reports that are ready.
The meeting will also consider the implementation of the reports including remedies, redress and compensations.
The panels were given six months--which elapsed in April--to conclude their assignments.
