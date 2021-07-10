EndSARS panel recommends N151m for victims of police brutality in Abia

While handing over the report to Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, Imo said the first volume of the report contained the main report, the second covered all the petitions and the third has the panel’s records and proceedings.

He said the panel received 86 petitions, adding that 46 went through full hearing while the remaining cases were dismissed.

Reacting, Ikepeazu, who was represented by Ezem commended the panel for rendering “historic and selfless services to their fatherland”.

The governor said that his administration would study the report with a view to implementing the recommendations.