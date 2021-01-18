The 12-member Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by Oyo State government to look into petitions over alleged police brutality and victimisation in the state will begin public hearing on January 26.

This is contained in a public notice issued in Ibadan on Monday by the Secretary to the panel, Mr. H. T. Salami.

According to the notice, the panel has concluded preliminary analyses of complaints/petitions submitted by victims of alleged police brutality/victimisation and will subsequently begin public hearing on January 26.

The notice gave the panel's sitting venue as the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, beginning from 9 am daily.

"All petitioners and respondents had been served with hearing notices and they are expected to appear before the panel on the date contained in their respective hearing notices," it said.

The notice asked members of the public, who might have enquiries, to direct same to the secretary of the panel through mobile number 07014868686 or via email address: reportpolice@mail.oyostate.gov.ng.

It also warned members of the public coming to the hearing to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.