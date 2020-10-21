The Governor, shortly after the meeting held at the Government House in Benin, announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on the state.

Obaseki said that the meeting became necessary to analyse and assess the security development in the state.

Obaseki said: “following the unfortunate development from the EndSARS protest over the last few days, we just concluded a security council meeting.

“We deliberated extensively on the security issues, fortunately, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Celestine Okoye, has come to support the command in maintaining law and other in the state.

“You will recall that government imposed a 24-hour curfew on October 19 beginning from 4p.m.

“I want to thank the law-abiding citizens of Edo for largely complying with the curfew.

“However, we observed that a few hoodlums violated the curfew today, as a result, the security chiefs met and certain stern action will follow shortly,” he said.

Also speaking, DIG Okoye said he was deployed to Edo to support the state command in maintaining law and order. in the state.

Okoye, who also said that he was in the state to boost the morale of the people, warned hoodlums and miscreants to stay off the roads and streets.

“I have come here to boost your morale and l want to also ask miscreants to please remain in their houses and be law abiding from now on.

“Because you may meet something that is not good for you, if you don’t,” he warned.

Those who attended the security meeting include DIG Okoye, Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, the Commandant of the NSCDC, and the Director of DSS, among others.