RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Media group to honour 50 youths for protecting Festac Town against vandals during EndSARS protest

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Festac Weekly, a media organisation in Lagos, says it will give awards to 50 youths in Amuwo Odofin for protecting their communities against violence and vandalism during 2020 #EndSARS protest.

EndSARS-protesters (Prumetrics)
EndSARS-protesters (Prumetrics)

Mr Yomi Adejumo, Chief Executive Officer, Festac Weekly, told a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos that the third Amuwo Odofin Influential 50 Award, slated for Dec. 16, would focus on the youth.

Recommended articles

He noted that those to be honoured would be referred to as “Alphas.”

“These Alphas ensured that violence and carnage experienced across communities in Nigeria during 2020 #EndSARS did not break out in Amuwo Odofin.

“They mobilised their generation to protect the local government and public places against foreign elements.

“It is on record and worthy of mention that Amuwo Odofin was amongst the very few peaceful communities across Nigeria during the period of the #EndSARS saga,” he said.

Mr Gbenga Akinbinu, Coordinator of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amuwo Odofin Chapter, said celebrating 50 youths for their contributions to the development of the community would encourage others to do more.

He said nominations would be done by members of the community, through various channels while the final list of nominees will be selected by the award panel.

”The channels are; Amuwoinfluential.50’ on Instagram, amuwoinfluential@gmail.com and sending an SMS on 08087695445, for the names and reason for nomination,” he said.

Mr Adeyemi Ayilara, President, Amuwo Odofin Residents and Landlords Association, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the organisers had been progressive in their selection of award recipients.

Ayilara, a former recipient, said the award he received was a challenge and motivated him to do more for the community.

He urged the youth to be focused and stay out of trouble.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)