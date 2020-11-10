Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, inaugurated an 11-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry, to look into cases of brutality and human rights violations in the state by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 11-man panel is chaired by Justice Bolajoko Adeniji, a former Chief Judge of Oyo State.

Mrs Olufolakemi Ogundele, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecution in the state Ministry of Justice, will serve as Secretary of the panel.

Other members of the panel include Dr Oluwole Akintayo — immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch; Mrs Wumi Odutayo; Mr Nasir Sulaiman; Ms Mary Kolawole; and Mr Babs Oduyoye — Special Adviser on Politics to Governor Makinde.

The rest are Mrs Mariam Badmus; Ms. Olumide Akintayo – Director, Legal Aid Council, Oyo State; Mr Falowo Saheed and Mrs Agbeja Adebobola – member of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Oyo State.

In his remark after the inauguration, Governor Makinde urged the panel to objectively deal with all petitions that would be brought before the panel.

He noted that the panel would begin work with nothing less than 50 cases already reported on its various platforms.

Makinde called on residents of the state that had experienced police brutality to make reports to the panel.

He urged people with petitions to come up with credible evidence so as not to frustrate the work of the panel.

The governor gave assurance that the state government would do justice to recommendations of the panel.

He said that all those behind the killing of #EndSARS protesters and the maiming of policemen across the state would be brought to book.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, expressed optimism that the calibre of people on the panel would enable it to give quality recommendations.