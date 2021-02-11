The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has warned organisers of a fresh round of protest at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos this weekend to desist.

The toll gate was shut down for nearly two weeks last October by Nigerians who were part of nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

The historic stand at the lucrative toll gate ended in tragedy on October 20 when soldiers fired at peaceful protesters, killing a yet-to-be-determined number of people and injuring dozens, some of whom have had their limbs amputated.

#EndSARS campaigners have promised to return to the toll gate on Saturday, February 13, 2021 following last week's decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to allow the reopening of the toll gate for commercial activities.

Mohammed said during a press briefing on Thursday, February 11 that the Federal Government will not tolerate any gatherings at the toll gate because of what happened last year.

The minister alleged that some Nigerian activists have linked up with subversive elements outside the country with a plan to destabilise Nigeria, a familiar position the government adopted during last year's demonstrations.

He said, "Let me be clear: While peaceful protests are the constitutional rights of Nigerians, violent protests are not.

"At this time, the chances that any peaceful protest will be hijacked are very high."

The October 20 incident escalated into widespread looting and arson in Lagos, with dozens of people and security operatives also killed across the country in a wave of violence that took days to settle.

Mohammed said on Thursday that the same kind of escalation will not be allowed to happened, noting that last year's incident 'remains too fresh a wound'.

He said the campaigners demanding justice should await the findings and recommendations of the judicial panel that has been investigating the toll gate shooting since last year.

The 69-year-old appealed that anyone who has information on the incident, especially regarding the identities of those reportedly killed, should approach the panel to present evidence.

"This is how to enhance the search for justice, not by rabble rousing or engaging in media shows.

"Any further resort to violence in the name of EndSARS will not be tolerated this time," he warned.

The minister also noted that the government is watching the role social media is playing in the renewed clamour for demonstrations, and cautioned that such platforms should not be allowed to contribute to Nigeria's destruction.

The government has been making tame efforts to regulate social media in the country, with Mohammed a prominent arrowhead of the campaign.

The minister has in the months following last year's demonstrations tried to justify the government's position with the significant role social media played in organising and coordinating the protests without a central visible leadership.