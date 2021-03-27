The Lagos State Judicial Panel has awarded a total of N16,250,000 to four petitioners, who were victims of police brutality.

The Chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd) gave the ruling on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The names of the petitioners are Tolulope Openiyi, Tella Adesanya, Felicia Nkemakolah, and Blessing Esanbor.

According to Punch, while Openiyi was awarded N10 million, the sum of N5 million was given to Esanbor as compensation; Opara received N750,000, and Adesanya got N500,000.

The judicial panel, which was set up in October 2020, following the #EndSARS crisis was mandated to hear petitions from alleged victims and ensure they get justice through prosecution of offenders, and compensation as a form of relief for the victims.