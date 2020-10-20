Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Omotoso said that the state government had noticed the unpleasant events that had occurred following the degeneration of the anti-SARS protests.

He noted that on Monday, some policemen were injured in attacks on RRS vehicles on Herbert Macaulay way and Alapere area.

“Ordinary citizens have had their lives disrupted in many ways,’’ the commissioner said.

According to him, the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration abhorred violence in any form and “warned all those behind these disturbing incidents to stop them’’.

He noted that the government would not allow any breakdown of law and order.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu is doing everything possible to ensure that this crisis stops as soon as possible.’’

He called on the people of Lagos not to panic but to pray for peace, which the state desired, following the unfinished battle against COVID-19.

“We urge all parents to ensure that their children do not become ready tools in the hands of criminals, who may want to take advantage of the protests to perpetrate evil.

“All law-abiding Lagos citizens must ensure that criminals do not hijack the protests by our good-intentioned youths and make life difficult for our people,’’ he said.

Omotoso stated that it was the duty of all good citizens to ensure that nothing was done to aggravate this situation.