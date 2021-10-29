'#EndSARS has woken us up' - IGP Baba

Last October's protests resulted in the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) whose officers were accused of numerous acts of abuse against citizens.

Baba said during a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, 2021 that officers have been trying to improve on some of the issues that caused the protests.

"The challenges of #EndSARS had made us to wake up in some aspects of our engagement," he said.

The police chief's latest claim would ring hollow in light of the crackdown of police officers on protesters who took to the streets once again last week in honour of those killed during last year's demonstrations.

34 protesters were arrested at the October 20 memorial demonstration at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, the scene where security forces fired on peaceful protesters last year.

Many of them were released on bail, following hastily arranged court trials, but at least two were fined N10,000 each after pleading guilty to charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Baba complained at Thursday's briefing that the Police Force suffered human and infrastructural losses as a result of last year's protests.

In a detailed breakdown provided to journalists, he said 35 police officers were killed, and 146 others injured in events related to the demonstrations.

340 firearms and 30,084 ammunition were also stolen, while nine area commands, 76 divisions, 48 police posts, and 16 barracks were reportedly destroyed or vandalised.