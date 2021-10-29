RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'#EndSARS has woken us up' - IGP Baba

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The IGP says officers are trying to improve on some of the issues that caused the protests.

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba [NPF]
Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba [NPF]

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, says last year's historic nationwide #EndSARS protests against police brutality has improved the Force's law enforcement methods.

Recommended articles

Last October's protests resulted in the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) whose officers were accused of numerous acts of abuse against citizens.

Baba said during a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, 2021 that officers have been trying to improve on some of the issues that caused the protests.

"The challenges of #EndSARS had made us to wake up in some aspects of our engagement," he said.

The police chief's latest claim would ring hollow in light of the crackdown of police officers on protesters who took to the streets once again last week in honour of those killed during last year's demonstrations.

34 protesters were arrested at the October 20 memorial demonstration at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, the scene where security forces fired on peaceful protesters last year.

Many of them were released on bail, following hastily arranged court trials, but at least two were fined N10,000 each after pleading guilty to charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Baba complained at Thursday's briefing that the Police Force suffered human and infrastructural losses as a result of last year's protests.

In a detailed breakdown provided to journalists, he said 35 police officers were killed, and 146 others injured in events related to the demonstrations.

340 firearms and 30,084 ammunition were also stolen, while nine area commands, 76 divisions, 48 police posts, and 16 barracks were reportedly destroyed or vandalised.

Also destroyed or vandalised were nine armoured personnel carriers, 198 police patrol vehicles, 182 personal vehicles of police officers, and 422 exhibit vehicles.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'#EndSARS has woken us up' - IGP Baba

'#EndSARS has woken us up' - IGP Baba

Secondus loses bid to stop PDP National Convention as Appeal Court dismisses case

Secondus loses bid to stop PDP National Convention as Appeal Court dismisses case

University of Aberdeen returns Benin Bronze, 124 years after it was stolen from Nigeria

University of Aberdeen returns Benin Bronze, 124 years after it was stolen from Nigeria

Buhari warns supporters to stop doing 3rd term campaign for him

Buhari warns supporters to stop doing 3rd term campaign for him

Former presidential candidate Dele Momodu joins PDP

Former presidential candidate Dele Momodu joins PDP

Minister declares war against operators of brothels in FCT

Minister declares war against operators of brothels in FCT

Police currently too broke to make SARS replacement, SWAT, fully operational

Police currently too broke to make SARS replacement, SWAT, fully operational

National Convention: PDP Governors working on achieving consensus candidate – Tambuwal

National Convention: PDP Governors working on achieving consensus candidate – Tambuwal

Stop discriminating against poor performing students – Educationist

Stop discriminating against poor performing students – Educationist

Trending

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]