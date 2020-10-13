The government on Tuesday started turning the screws on organisations that have been handling fundraising efforts for sustained protests against police brutality across Nigeria.

For over a week, Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest the long history of abuse perpetrated by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

However, an announcement by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 that the unit has been dissolved failed to end the protests.

While the protests are largely uncoordinated across many states with no central leaders, some organisations have coordinated national fundraising to ease logistics at protests especially for medical emergencies and legal interventions.

Feminist Coalition, a group that has raised over N25 million since the protests started last week, raised alarm on Tuesday, October 13 that its bank account had been deactivated.

The women's group also reported that its donation link on Flutterwave, a digital payment company partnering fundraising efforts, had also been deactivated.

"Our members lives are also being threatened!" the group tweeted.

A source familiar with the issue, who requested to not have their name publicised, said the deactivation was due to government pressure.

"There are no formal queries or accusations. Just pressure coming from the government," the source said.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was identified as the institution behind Tuesday's frustration that also affected other fundraisers.

A freeze was also reportedly slammed on the account of another group that has raised funds for the protest, another source told Pulse.

The freeze on fundraising efforts frustrated attempts by Nigerians to donate for the protests.

Protests have especially turned bloody as police officers have used unnecessary force or opened fire on protesters, with deaths recorded in Lagos and Oyo over the past few days.

Many protesters have also been arrested and assaulted by police officers for participating in the protests.