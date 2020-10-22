Former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar has appealed to the EndSARS protesting youths to withdraw from the streets and prepare for dialogue and for peace, progress and political stability in the country.

Abubakar made the appeal on Wednesday in Minna while addressing newsmen.

He said that withdrawing from the streets would enable the Federal Government to concentrate on meeting the demands of the youths.

He said that already the federal government had apologised and promised to look into their grievances.

The former head of state said state governors had also responded promptly by acknowledging the genuine grievances of the teaming demonstrating youths.

”The hijacking of the protest by criminals had resulted into violence, destruction of government and private properties ,criminal release of prisoners and the lynching and burning of policemen and innocent persons in some parts of the country.

”The demonstration continued and consequences of which it began to cause serious discomfort to the citizens as it gave opportunities for criminal elements to penetrate to tamper with the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

”This forced the government to send security agencies to restore law and order which unfortunately further led to the loss of more innocent lives.

” I am therefore appealing and calling for a halt of the youth demonstration to give peace a chance for dialogue,” said.