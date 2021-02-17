Three frontline #EndSARS campaigners Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, and Feyikemi 'FK' Abudu have been included in Time Magazine's Time 100 Next list for 2021.

The American news magazine started publishing the Next list in 2019 to spotlight rising stars shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more.

In explaining the inclusion of the Nigerians in the section of advocates, Suyin Haynes, a Senior Reporter covering gender and culture for TIME, said the trio played pivotal roles in last year's historic #EndSARS protest.

Hundreds of Nigerians protested against years of police brutality in nationwide demonstrations in October 2020 that led to the dissolution of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Abudu started a fundraising campaign to provide support for protesters before she later joined forces with the Feminist Coalition, co-founded by Odufuwa and Eweniyi.

The group raised nearly N150 million in donations in local and foreign currencies, including cryptocurrency.

"As their fight continue—in mid-October, the government pledged to implement police reform, but efforts to suppress dissent, including by arresting demonstrators, are ongoing—the coalition's leaders hope their crucial role in the protests demonstrates the importance of having women in leadership," Haynes said.

Flutterwave co-founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola [Flutterwave]

Flutterwave co-founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, also made the TIME list, praised for his tech startup's contributions to helping companies process customers' online transactions especially with the difficulty the COVID-19 pandemic caused for business owners.

Music star, David 'Davido' Adeleke, was also included in the list, credited as one of the biggest voices in Afrobeats.

His 2020 hit song 'FEM' was also praised for becoming a major protest anthem during the #EndSARS demonstrations.

Other inclusions in the list include Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, American music star Dua Lipa, Hollywood actors John David Washington and Lakeith Stanfield, and American politicians Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.