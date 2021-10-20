RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EndSARS: FG receives final reports of inquiry from 11 states

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government says 11 states out of 28 states have submitted their respective final reports of Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the 2020 EndSARS protest and its aftermaths.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a media briefing on the first anniversary of the EndSARS protest and the purported Lekki Toll Gate massacre.

Recommended articles

Mohammed said the states which had submitted the report to the National Economic Council (NEC) were Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and Rivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEC is the nation’s highest economic decision making body presided over by the Vice President, with all the state governors and select Ministers in attendance.

NAN also reports that the judicial panels set up by the states were to make inquiry into allegations of human rights violations against members of Nigeria Police Force and other Security Agencies.

The minister said while the Governors of other states had indicated that their reports would be submitted soon, modalities had been established for the settlement of all monetary compensations awarded by the panels.

Already, as resolved by NEC, a number of states have set up Victims Compensation Funds, from which several victims have already received payments of sums awarded to them by the panels.

“Council directed State Governors to immediately forward copies of final reports of the panels to their Attorneys-General for prompt arraignment and prosecution of all indicted persons.

“Where incidents in the reports relate to matters of discipline, in addition to prosecution,

“NEC urged the Nigeria Police Force to take disciplinary action on the affected officers in line with the provisions of the Police Act 2020,” he said.

The minister said NEC also called on the leadership of the security agencies to ensure that persons recruited into arms-bearing security agencies undergo psychiatric evaluations and drug tests before enlistment and periodically after enlistment.

He said the step would ensure that the personnel are psychologically fit to carry live weapons and to identify behavioural tendencies that may require psycho-social interventions.

The minister said NEC recommended sustained improved funding and budgetary allocation to the Nigeria Police Force and other securities agencies,

He said the Council also recommended lifting of the ban on recruitment of police officers, and urged the Federal Government to give priority to the general welfare of police officers and personnel of other security agencies.

Mohammed said NEC also recommended that the Police and other security agencies deploy cutting-edge technology in the fight against crimes.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Trending

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

House of Reps says N134 billion NASS budget is too small

L-R: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Court orders Covenant University to pay ex-staff N10.3m as damages

Covenant University