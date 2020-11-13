One week after he was arrested by police officers from his Lagos home, #EndSARS campaigner, Eromosele Adene, remains in custody in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Adene was forcefully ejected from his Ikeja home by over a dozen police officers on Saturday, November 7, 2020 ahead of a planned protest in Lagos.

The 27-year-old musician and philanthropist was subsequently transferred to the Force Criminal Investigation Department at the Police Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday, November 9.

Despite the public outcry sparked by the arrest, police authorities have not provided meaningful details for his detention.

When contacted to explain why Adene was arrested, the Lagos Command spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, told Pulse that only Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, was in the best position to answer.

However, Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, has not responded to numerous messages sent to him to provide answers as to why Adene was arrested, and why he has been detained for longer than constitutionally-allowed without being charged to court.

Adene was arrested only two days after the Lagos Command announced that it would resist any attempts to stage protests 'either "peaceful" or violent'

"The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos State as the government and people of Lagos still nurture the wounds of the recent Endsars violence that wrecked havocs across the state," Adejobi said in the November 5 statement.

Adene's arrest is believed to have been in connection with his call to stage a protest in Lagos, a continuation of nationwide protests against police brutality that kicked off in early October and culminated in the deadly attack by soldiers on peaceful protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos on October 20.

The crackdown escalated into a breakdown of law and order in Lagos and across the country with many incidents of looting and vandalism recorded, resulting into losses estimated in billions of naira.

The devastation has strengthened the government's resolve to disallow any form of peaceful assembly guaranteed by the constitution.

A day before Adene's arrest in Lagos, six people, including a journalist were arrested by the police during a peaceful demonstration at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Friday, November 6, 2020.

The six were accused by authorities of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, public nuisance, and inciting public disturbance.

They were remanded in custody by a Chief Magistrates' court, and were only granted bail on Wednesday, November 11.