This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Nnanyelugo Aroh in Enugu, on Monday.

Aroh said that the decision to lift the curfew followed a review of the situation in the three LGAs.

He said that the action was in furtherance of the government’s commitment to return of normalcy and sustained economic activity in the state.

“Consequently, normal social and economic activities resume effective from 6a.m., on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, without prejudice to all existing regulations put in place by the Federal Government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Enugu resident, are therefore advised to go about their lawful social and economic activities, while remaining vigilant and law abiding as usual,” he said.

The government imposed had on Oct. 21, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the LGAs, after the #ENDSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums.