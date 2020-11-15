Samson Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised the Federal Government to listen to the agitations of Nigerian youths and make concrete plans for them.

Ayokunle said Nigerians expect positive change following the youths’ #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance in October.

He added that the government should understand that the youths are formidable and that they should be catered for adequately.

Ayokunle said this at the consecration ceremony of Rev. James Owoyemi, as the President of the United Apostolic Church of Christ worldwide in Akure, Ondo State capital on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

While urging the youths to give the government time to plan, the cleric maintained that the youths have shown the government that they are not an appendage to the society.

He said, “I want the government not to trivialise the voice of the youth but to ensure and work assiduously and make concrete plans for them in the developmental programme of the country especially in creating an enabling environment for employment for the youths.

“With the way they have spoken, I also want to advise the youths to be patient because Rome was not built in a day. They also need to allow the government to have space to rejig things and make plans for them.”

Rev. Bayo Owoyemi, the newly consecrated president also urged the Federal Government to prioritise the welfarism of the youths.