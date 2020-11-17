The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Samuel Ortom had constituted the panel on Oct. 21, following the nationwide protest.

The governor said the establishment of the panel followed the resolve of the National Economic Council (NEC) to seek redress and justice for victims of alleged police brutality across the country.

The panel, headed by Retired Justice Adam Onum, has Josephine Habba, Pharmacist Moses Asoo, Retired CP Anthony Ogboji, Ityonongu John-Mark, Joshua Tiv, Joshua Tyoyer as members, while Edward Yange serves as secretary.

Onum at the inaugural sitting noted that the panel would sit three times in a week, until there were needs to increase the number of sittings.

He disclosed that the panel would complete its assignment in six months, with the promise to abide strictly with its terms of reference.

He said the terms of reference included to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights violations, related extra-judicial killings, to evaluate the evidence presented and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints.

“The panel will also recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate,’’ Onum said.