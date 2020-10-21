A masked Nigerian soldier who posted a video online appealing to his colleagues to not be violent with peaceful protesters has been accused of cybercrimes by the military.

Lance Corporal Harrison Friday earlier this week posted a 3-minute clip online telling soldiers to be gentle with protesters if they are deployed to disperse demonstrations.

Thousands of Nigerians have been protesting nationwide for the past two weeks to demand comprehensive police reform and, more broadly, better governance.

Friday said in the video that he had intelligence reports military troops might soon be deployed to end the demonstrations.

He appealed for professionalism from his colleagues because they'll also benefit from the results of the protests.

"The fight the civilians are fighting is our fight, do not let them (the Nigerian government) use us," he said.

The Army branded the soldier fake when the video initially went viral days ago, but announced on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 that Friday has been arrested.

"The hooded soldier hiding behind the mask to commit cubercrimes has been apprehended," a brief statement read.

Army crack down on peaceful protesters in Lagos

The Army announced Friday's arrest hours after soldiers were accused of shooting and killing protesters in Lagos.

Millions were shocked on Tuesday night when protesters were shot with live ammunition during a peaceful sit-in protest at the Lekki-Epe toll gate.

At least seven people have been reported dead, by eyewitnesses, and many others injured after soldiers, according to eyewitnesses, opened fire on unarmed protesters in the dead of the night.

The Nigerian Army has relentlessly called reports that its soldiers were responsible for Tuesday's massacre "Fake News".

However, the military establishment has failed to issue a comprehensive statement to explain its involvement.

Even though Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, claimed there were no fatalities, he confirmed that men and officers of the Nigerian Army were indeed deployed to the toll gate where Tuesday night's ugly incident played out.

He said he has ordered an investigation into the Army's role in Tuesday night's events.

He said, "This is with a view to taking this up with the higher command of the Nigerian Army and to seek the intervention of Mr President in his capacity as the Commander in Chief to unravel the sequence of events that happened yesterday night."

Former United States' Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, strongly condemned the attack and called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Army to stop killing protesters.