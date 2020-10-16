International hacker group, Anonymous, has taken control of the Twitter account of Nigeria's National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in continuation of its support for protests against police brutality.

Nigerians have been protesting nationwide for over a week for the scrapping of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, a unit with a long history of abuse of power.

And even though the government dissolved the unit earlier this week, protesters have refused to back down, expressing discontent with the government's reform efforts.

The protests have gained a stream of global support in the international community, including from Anonymous which released the personal data of hundreds of SARS officers days ago.

The group took over the NBC's Twitter account (@nbcgovng) late on Thursday, October 15, 2020, posting messages in support of the ongoing protests.

"We #Anonymous Group Of Hackers will continue supporting the citizens of Nigeria," the group said in one of the posts.

The group also posted another tweet asking Nigerians for suggestions on which other government accounts to hack.

Many in the international community, including Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, have called on the Nigerian government to put an end to police brutality in the country with concrete measures.

At least 10 protesters have been killed, and many assaulted by police officers since the protests started over a week ago.

Hoodlums have also attacked the protesters in Lagos and Abuja and injured some while also damaging property.

The creation of a new tactical unit to fill in the void left by the dissolution of SARS has failed to convince the protesters to put an end to the nationwide demonstrations.

State governors have also been asked to set up judicial panels to oversee claims of police brutality victims and seek justice and compensation for them.