#EndASUUstrike: Nigerians protest over closure of public universities

Ima Elijah

Nigerians on Twitter have also virtually protested over the overextended civil action

ASUU threatens nationwide strike over 2009 agreement with govt
ASUU threatens nationwide strike over 2009 agreement with govt

A coalition of youths and students drawn from different tertiary institutions yesterday took to the streets of some major towns in the country to protest the continued closure of public universities due to the ongoing strike by staff unions.

The protesters, who acted under the aegis of Fund Education Coalition, stormed the main gate of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, clutching placards with various inscriptions such as “End ASUU strike now; Education is not a scam; We stand with ASUU Revitalisation Fund,” among others.

The group had earlier circulated fliers indicating that members would protest in Oyo, Lagos, Edo and some other states.

When contacted, the Coordinator, South-West Zone of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Stephen Tegbe, said the coalition informed the student body about the plan to embark on the protest.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter have also virtually protested over the over-extended civil action, with some sharing stories on how many lives have been affected by the strike.

ASUU members have been on strike since February 14, this year, while non-teaching staff in the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions, NASU, also started their industrial action a few weeks ago.

Ima Elijah

