EndASUUstrike: Nigerians protest over closure of public universities

The protesters, who acted under the aegis of Fund Education Coalition, stormed the main gate of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, clutching placards with various inscriptions such as “End ASUU strike now; Education is not a scam; We stand with ASUU Revitalisation Fund,” among others.

The group had earlier circulated fliers indicating that members would protest in Oyo, Lagos, Edo and some other states.

When contacted, the Coordinator, South-West Zone of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Stephen Tegbe, said the coalition informed the student body about the plan to embark on the protest.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter have also virtually protested over the over-extended civil action, with some sharing stories on how many lives have been affected by the strike.