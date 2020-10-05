The Federal Ministry of Police Affairs announced on Monday, October 5, 2020 that it will thoroughly investigate allegations of misconduct against officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Officers of the tactical unit have been notorious over the past few years for numerous acts of abuse including harassment, extortion, torture, and extra-judicial murder.

Millions of Nigerians have campaigned for years to have the unit scrapped after numerous high profile incidents that eroded public trust in them.

The campaign to have the unit scrapped resurfaced over the past weekend, leading the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to announce a number of restrictions to their operations on Sunday, October 4.

The Ministry of Police Affairs followed up on Monday to say its Servicom unit will work closely with the Police Public Complaint Unit and Police Service Commission to critically look at the allegations against the unit.

According to new measures approved by Adamu on Sunday, FSARS and other tactical squads are banned from carrying out routine patrols, and other conventional low-risk duties including stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, and traffic checks.

They are also banned from embarking on patrols or assignments without official uniform or tactical gear.

"The IGP has warned the tactical squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices.

"They are to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes when the need arises," an official statement read.

Many Nigerians have expressed little confidence in the new measures, especially since they were measures similarly announced in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

There are a series of protests scheduled to take place against the atrocities of FSARS in some states on Tuesday, October 6.