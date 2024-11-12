End of tenure: Obaseki reflects on 8 years of transformative reforms in Edo

Obaseki, who spoke during a live broadcast on Monday night, said his administration faced significant challenges but achieved notable advancements in governance and infrastructure.

Upon taking office in 2016, Obaseki said he prioritised a transformative agenda rather than maintaining the status quo. He said that the decision led to extensive reforms across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Obaseki further stated that he focused on rebuilding state institutions rather than empowering individuals or godfathers, adding that the result was the current robust civil service in the state.

“Infrastructure improvements are evident, with over 850 kilometres of roads constructed and nearly 1,000MW of electricity generated daily.

“These developments have positioned Edo as a leader in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

“In education, Obaseki’s initiatives trained over 15,000 teachers, enhancing the learning experience for nearly 400,000 children.

“This commitment has made Edo a benchmark for educational excellence in Africa,” he said.

The governor said that he also tackled human trafficking by improving vocational training, creating job opportunities and reintegrating more than 6,000 returnees. He said that the healthcare system was upgraded with modern facilities and a health insurance scheme covering over 300,000 residents, saying that the revitalisation of the Stella Obasanjo Hospital exemplified the advancements.

According to him, the community-led security network he introduced has ensured safety, making Edo one of the most peaceful states in the South-South zone.

“Agricultural initiatives transformed Edo into a leading producer of palm oil and cassava. Investments in this sector have created thousands of jobs and enhanced food security.

“The focus on technology led to the establishment of innovation hubs that empower youths in tech and creative industries.

“This strategy aims to reduce irregular migration by providing local opportunities.

“I’m leaving behind a comprehensive development plan for Edo State’s future growth.

“This blueprint aims to sustain progress and guide the state’s trajectory over the next three decades,” he added.

Obaseki, who attributed the ‘milestones’ to collaboration with various stakeholders, urged citizens to remain hopeful despite the challenges facing democracy in the country.