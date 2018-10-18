End insurgency to honour slain aid workers – INGO urges FG

news

The International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO) Forum, on Wednesday called for immediate end to insurgency in the North-East, as honour and justice for slain aid workers, Saifura Khorsa and Hauwa Liman.

INGO’s Senior Information Management Officer, Mr Mashood Raimi, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the justice the forum needed for the victims was immediate end to the conflict ravaging the region.

Raimi condemned the murder of Liman by the Boko Haram insurgents, saying it was a sad incident that spotlighted the severe challenges facing the country.

He explained that the call was imperative as measure to ensure that justice prevailed for the slain aid workers and thousands of women and children killed or abducted by the insurgents.

Raimi added that the forum was in solidarity with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“We are deeply saddened and condemn the killing of Hauwa Mohammed Liman, a dedicated and passionate aid worker.

“Hauwa Mohammed Liman was based in Rann, Borno, providing health services to civilians who continue to suffer in the nine-year old conflict.

“On March 1, following a deadly attack by an armed group in which three aid workers were killed, Hauwa Liman was abducted alongside her colleagues, Saifura Khorsa and Alice Loksha.

“Both Hauwa and Saifura were killed by their abductors.

“We call on relevant authorities to ensure justice for Hauwa and Saifura as well as thousands of innocent civilians who lost their lives by bringing this conflict to an immediate end,” he said.

Raimi also called for unconditional release of Loksha; Leah Sharibu and hundreds of women and children in the insurgents’ captivity.

According to him, the NGO community will not be distracted by the incident and committed to providing live-saving assistance to persons displaced by the Boko Harm insurgency such as food, shelter, safe drinking water and healthcare services.