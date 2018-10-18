Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

End insurgency to honour slain aid workers – INGO urges FG

End insurgency to honour slain aid workers – INGO urges FG

INGO’s Senior Information Management Officer, Mr Mashood Raimi, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the justice the forum needed for the victims was immediate end to the conflict ravaging the region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Red Cross worker Hauwa Liman killed by Boko Haram play

Red Cross worker Hauwa Liman killed by Boko Haram

(Bella Naija )

The International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO) Forum, on Wednesday called for immediate end to insurgency in the North-East, as honour and justice for slain aid workers, Saifura Khorsa and Hauwa Liman.

INGO’s Senior Information Management Officer, Mr Mashood Raimi, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the justice the forum needed for the victims was immediate end to the conflict ravaging the region.

Raimi condemned the murder of Liman by the Boko Haram insurgents, saying it was a sad incident that spotlighted the severe challenges facing the country.

He explained that the call was imperative as measure to ensure that justice prevailed for the slain aid workers and thousands of women and children killed or abducted by the insurgents.

Raimi added that the forum was in solidarity with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

We are deeply saddened and condemn the killing of Hauwa Mohammed Liman, a dedicated and passionate aid worker.

“Hauwa Mohammed Liman was based in Rann, Borno, providing health services to civilians who continue to suffer in the nine-year old conflict.

“On March 1, following a deadly attack by an armed group in which three aid workers were killed, Hauwa Liman was abducted alongside her colleagues, Saifura Khorsa and Alice Loksha.

“Both Hauwa and Saifura were killed by their abductors.

“We call on relevant authorities to ensure justice for Hauwa and Saifura as well as thousands of innocent civilians who lost their lives by bringing this conflict to an immediate end,” he said.

Raimi also called for unconditional release of Loksha; Leah Sharibu and hundreds of women and children in the insurgents’ captivity.

According to him, the NGO community will not be distracted by the incident and committed to providing live-saving assistance to persons displaced by the Boko Harm insurgency such as food, shelter, safe drinking water and healthcare services.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
2 President Buhari's travel ban list, explainedbullet
3 5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters bullet

Related Articles

Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of aid worker killed by Boko Haram
Senate probes alleged $3.5bn subsidy recovery fund
Senate condoles with family of slain Red Cross worker
Ezekwesili condemns killing of another aid worker by Boko Haram
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG members weep during protest over murdered Hauwa Liman
Reps ask FG to negotiate with Boko Haram
APO Nigeria: Health worker Hauwa Mohammed Liman executed in captivity
Hauwa Liman's father begs Boko Haram to send her corpse home for burial
Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief, Guterres urges
Red Cross in fresh appeal to Boko Haram to free Leah Sharibu, Alice Loksha

Local

Osun Governorship Election: Situation report from polling booths in wards and LGAs (LIVE UPDATE)
Ekiti Governorship Tribunal: Non-service of documents stalls hearing
Gwamna Abdulaziz Yari na jihar Zamfara
Governors not against review of minimum wage - NGF
Obaseki reiterates commitment to end poverty in Edo
We will ensure safe, economically viable waterways in Nigeria - NIWA
X
Advertisement