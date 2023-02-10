Encomiums as late Ohaneze Ndigbo PG, Obiozor, laid to rest

In a tribute, President Muhammadu Buhari described Obiozor as a “renowned academician, diplomat, statesman, patriot and foremost Igbo leader”.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh, said Obiozor’s passion about Nigeria propelled him to return to the country to serve in various positions.

He said, “Prof. Obiozor’s outstanding public service career left indelible marks on the sands of time.”

Also, Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo said with the death of Obiozor, Nigeria had lost a walking encyclopedia on foreign policy and diplomacy.

Uzodimma said: “With the death of Obiozor, the entire South East has lost a consummate and compassionate leader, whose inclusive, insightful, decisive and innovative style was beginning to bear enormous fruits in our relationship with our neighbours and allies.

“We may have our differences.

“We may have disagreed in the past but the best thing that can be given to a man like George Obiozor is the last respect and honour.

“The Igbo race has lost a gem.

“Nigeria has lost a star and Imo has lost a man that can best be described as a global encyclopedia.

“But we take heart knowing full well that as generous as he was on earth, as God-fearing as he was, that Almighty God will have mercy on him,” the governor further said.

Uzodimma also urged the late Obiozor’s family to take heart and put their trust in God.

In a condolence message, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described the deceased as an outstanding diplomat, who brought his unique knowledge and experience into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international community.

“Amb. Obiozor had no doubt come a long in his multifaceted career as a political scientist, policy analyst, administrator and diplomat.

“It is instructive that his name, in the last four decades, has become something of a recurrent decimal in our foreign affairs and international relations.

“Obiozor would be fondly and proudly remembered as a foremost multilateralist, an erudite scholar, a passionate nationalist and diplomatic legend of international repute,” Obasanjo stated.

In a tribute, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also described Obiozor as “a keen intellect, a sharp wit and a gifted observer of the Nigerian condition”.

For the Dan Malikin Kano, Amb. Ahmed Umar, the late Igbo icon was an erudite scholar, a diplomat’s diplomat and an intellectual to the core.

“More interestingly, a very pragmatic leader, whose mastery of international relations is so incisive that he could describe any human problem through the prism of international relations,” Umar added.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, described Obiozor’s death as a “great loss”.

Abubakar stated that the late Igbo leader was an elder statesman of repute, strong pillar of support to the family and entire nation.

“His wise counsel, especially in times of crisis, will surely be missed by all,” the Sultan stated in his tribute.

Earlier in a sermon, the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, urged Christians not to see death as an end but a means to eternity.

“That is why we should keep good relationship every day, obey the commandments and trust in God.

“God is always with us, especially at difficult and trying moments of our lives,” Chikwe said.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of Obiozor’s soul.

NAN reports that the remains of the deceased were taken at the end of the service in a long motorcade from Owerri to his country home for interment.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Secretary-General of the spex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Amb. Okey Emuchay, and former P-G of the body, Chief Gary Igariwey.

Also present were the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clarke, who was represented by Gen. Collins Ihekire (rtd.) and the executive members of Middle Belt Forum, led by Mr Ben Atatah.