This year Emzor has passionately thrown her weight behind the 4th edition of the LAGOS WOMEN RUN, held on the 9th of November 2019. The race started at the Tafawa Balewa Square and finished at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos with Emzor supporting runners every step of the way.

Emzor has a proven track record of supporting initiatives geared towards improving the quality of every Nigerian’s health. Wellocracy is our watchword; we have a vision of an ideal nation where unlimited wellness is available to all and affordable by all. It is for this reason that Emzor sponsored the Lagos Women Run, leveraging on the platform ensuring that all women adopt a wellness lifestyle through running.

Emzor Pharmaceuticals supports Lagos Womens Run 2019

This year, the run witnessed a massive turnout of women from all walks of life, with over 15,000 participants. The 10 Kilometers run which is an Initiative of the Gym Assured and MARRCOM Marathon and Road Race Company in partnership with the Lagos State Government, aimed to get women involved in fitness through exercise. The marathon brought awareness to the general public about issues affecting women such as sexual abuse, female child education, family and issues of equality.

Cheptoeck Careen of Kenya emerged the winner of this year's edition. She completed the race in 28 Minutes 55 seconds, taking home the grand prize of 750,000 naira and other gift items such as the Emzor hamper which contained Emzor branded souvenirs and medications. Deborah Pam and Elizabeth Nuhu where first and second runners up respectively and were rewarded accordingly. For the veteran race, Genevieve Njoku emerged as the winner with AunSeriki and Bolanle Karim finishing first and second runners up respectively.

Participants had an amazing time at the Marathon as Emzor,was fully on ground with a wide range of activities including; the Emzor VIP lounge, the Emzor Wellness Corner which offered free Emzor products. The Chike Okoli Foundation had medical check-ups for participants including Blood pressure, blood Sugar, vital stats, heart rate etc. There was also an appearance of Emzor’s mascot, Maxwell and Emzor Cheerleaders cheering runners to make it to the finish line.

Dr Mrs Stella Okoli, as well as other Emzor top executives, were in attendance to participate and present medals, awards, special branded Emzor souvenirs and wellness medications to the winners.

As a leading indigenous manufacturer of pharmaceutical products, Emzor has always stood for high quality and global standards. In line with its commitment to wellness, the company has adopted a Wellocracy philosophy, promoting all-round wellness through support for healthy lifestyles, quality and affordable medications for all.

The 2019 Lagos Women Run was well attended by notable personalities, sports enthusiasts and sponsors.

