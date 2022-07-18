RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emulate Osinbajo, stop medical tourism, NMA urges politicians

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on other political office holders in the country to emulate Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to end medical tourism.

The National President of the association, Dr Uche Ojinmah said this in a ‘Get-Well Wish’ statement on Monday in Abuja.

He also commended Osinbajo for demonstrating confidence in Nigerian doctors and the healthcare system.

Ojinmah added that it was time to fix the nation’s fragile health care system to the benefit of the common man and the economy.

He added that the association was certain that Osinbajo was impressed.

“We wish to thank God for seeing our Vice President through surgery. All Nigerian doctors are praying for his quick and complete recovery.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a successful surgical operation was performed on Osinbajo by a team of Nigerian doctors in Lagos to treat a recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

