Emulate Jesus’ leadership style, Muslim group tells Christians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ICIN official expressed confidence that adopting love as Christ taught, would make Nigeria overcome its challenges.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Hajiya Fatima Suleiman, made the call in her message to felicitate with Christians as they mark Easter.

Suleiman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that Jesus’ leadership lifestyle was simple, peaceful and reflected love.

She urged leaders, particularly in Nigeria, to use the Easter period to reflect on their governance style and make the necessary adjustments for the progress of the nation.

“We pray that this season will be a period of reflection for our leaders. The challenge is for them to emulate Christ’s humble leadership.

“He entered the city of Jerusalem with people spreading palm branches on the road where he rode, symbolising peace, harvest, serenity and forgiveness.

“May God put our leaders on the path of good governance,” she said.

She said that Jesus, in his leadership, implored his followers to be their brother’s keepers and to inculcate love as their guiding principle in all their social interactions.

According to her, if Jesus’ leadership style is emulated by Nigerian leaders, it will guide them aright, shore up development and Nigeria will be a better place.

She said that Easter should be a period of sober reflection for Nigerians; a time to seek God’s intervention through prayers for the progress of the nation and an end to its numerous challenges.

“We pray for our leaders to be guided to save our country and take it to greater heights.

“Issues of banditry have been on the rise every day. The government should have the political will to be able to have security in place to save the citizens of the country.

“The security of lives and property should be the number one mandate for the leadership of the country.

“We pray that this season will be a time of reflection where actions are taken and implemented for a better world for the people of Nigeria, for better economic living conditions, better security and safety.

“We also need affordable food for everyone and also increased income for all to be able to afford everyday living because people are suffering,” she said.

The ICIN official expressed confidence that adopting love as Christ taught, would make Nigeria overcome its challenges.

She wished the Christians a happy celebration.

