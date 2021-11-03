RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Emulate El-Rufai’s electoral revolution,’ Kaduna Assembly Speaker tells INEC

Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and state Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECOMs) to emulate Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’ by conducting credible elections.

Governor Nasiru El Rufai (R) and Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani (L). [Twitter/@GovKaduna]
Zailani described what he called the El-Rufai electoral revolution as a model in conducting transparent, free and fair election worthy of emulation.

According to him, using the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) model would further entrench democracy in Nigeria.

The Speaker stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani.

Zailani was quoted as making this known during the swearing-in of elected local councils chairmen, in Kaduna.

He said, “In the entire country, no state has ever conducted local government election sincerely like that of Kaduna and this came about because of the good leadership of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, supported by the legislative arm of the state.”

The Speaker said that when he met with the elected chairmen from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) they were excited about the transparent nature of the polls.

“I told them that they can see how we justified the local government election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) provided a level playing ground for all political parties that participated in the just concluded local government election,” he added.

The Speaker urged everyone in the state to continue praying for the success of the El-Rufai administration.

“This administration has done a lot in developing the state and I can assure you that the Kaduna State House of Assembly is ever ready to continue to support this administration with everything humanly possible to further develop the state.”

