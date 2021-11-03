'Emulate El-Rufai’s electoral revolution,’ Kaduna Assembly Speaker tells INEC

According to him, using the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) model would further entrench democracy in Nigeria.

The Speaker stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani.

Zailani was quoted as making this known during the swearing-in of elected local councils chairmen, in Kaduna.

He said, “In the entire country, no state has ever conducted local government election sincerely like that of Kaduna and this came about because of the good leadership of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, supported by the legislative arm of the state.”

The Speaker said that when he met with the elected chairmen from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) they were excited about the transparent nature of the polls.

“I told them that they can see how we justified the local government election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) provided a level playing ground for all political parties that participated in the just concluded local government election,” he added.

The Speaker urged everyone in the state to continue praying for the success of the El-Rufai administration.