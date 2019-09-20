POLCON is expected to bring together top executives, leaders and experts in the environment, manufacturing, oil and gas, waste management, renewable energy, health industry and government agencies.

The conference is focused on environmental pollution and pollution control measures that can be adopted in reducing the effect of pollution in Nigeria.

EMR Consult announces the maiden edition of the Pollution Control conference (POLCON 2019)

The event is scheduled to hold as follows:

Date: Friday, 27th September, 2019

Venue: Oriental Hotel, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos.

Time: 9:00am

The conference will give everyone the opportunity to explore the issues on waste pollution, water pollution, air pollution, Clean and Green Technology innovations, health and safety, environmental justice and law, Green Finance and many more.

For more information about this event, please call: 08159774364 or visit our website at www.polcon.org

