Empowerment: Kano Govt. disburses N99m to 6, 600 women

Kano State Government has disbursed N99 million to 6,600 women under its empowerment programme as start up capital to enable them establish their chosen businesses for self-reliance.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this on Sunday in Kano during the flag-off of the empowerment programme at the Government House, Kano.

He explained that the beneficiaries were selected from the 44 local government areas of the state.

The governor said that the sum of N99 million would be disbursed to the beneficiaries and each of them will collect N15, 000 to start business.

He further said that the gesture was part of the state governments efforts to empower women to enable them become self-reliant and contribute to the economic growth and development of the state .

According to him, it is also to empower the women to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of their respective families and communities.

“We are doing this in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s spirit of human development. We believe that, any step taken by our dear President, deserves to be followed at any given time,” he said.

Earlier, the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Alhaji Murtala Sule-Garo commended the governor for his efforts in empowering women and youths in the state.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously in order to become self-reliant.