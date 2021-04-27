Emirs mum buried in Kano

Her remains arrived in Kano on Monday evening.

The deceased, who was the eldest surviving widow of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, was buried at Sheka graveyard within the palace.

The funeral prayer was led by the Kano Chief Imam, Prof. Muhammad Sani Zaharaddeen, a few minutes past 7 p.m.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, along with the Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, received her remains at Aminu Kano International Airport at about 6 p.m.

Other dignitaries included the Ministers of Defence, Justice, Aviation and Water Resources, the Sultan of Sokoto, represented by Wazirin Sokoto, Emirs of Hadejia, Ningi, Kazaure, Abaji, among others.

Gambari eulogised her life and times of the late Hajiya Maryam.

He said that the deceased was called ”Mai Babban Daki”, acknowledging that, “Her royal blood extended to many generations from both sides of her parents.”

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, commended the federal and state governments for their show of concern and respect to them.

He described the late princess as a mother of all.

“We never saw her as only our mother, she was a mother to all, and that was what she exhibited when she was alive.