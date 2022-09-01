RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emirates resumes flights operation in Nigeria after CBN intervention

Nurudeen Shotayo

The carrier had earlier announced that it will shut down operations in Nigeria after failure to repatriate about $85 million ticket proceeds from the country.

Suspension notice: Recall that the carrier had issued a statement on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to announce suspension of flights in and out of Nigeria effective September 1, 2022.

Money trapped: Emirates Airlines stated that the failure to repatriate its trapped ticket sales fund from Nigeria back to its home country in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the major reason for the suspension.

The media consultant to the airline in Nigeria had alleged that all efforts to repatriate about $85 million had proved abortive, compelling the airline to take the decision.

Resumption: However, barely hours before the commencement of the suspension, indications have shown that Emirates may have made U-turn.

According to a notice sent to travel agents in Nigeria, the Dubai-based carrier said it would resume four-weekly flights to Nigeria, The Punch reports.

The notice, which was obtained from Peacock Travels and Royal Almond Travels, read in part, “Operations to Nigeria will be reinstated with 4-weekly Lagos (LOS) flights EFF.11Sep22.

“EK783/784 DXB-LOS-DXB on days 1,3,5,7 will operate as per schedule below:

“EK783 11SEP22-30SEP22 1_3_5_7 DXB DEP 1020 LOS ARR 1500 77WR

“EK784 11SEP22-30SEP22 1_3_5_7 LOS DEP 1815 DXB ARR 0500+1 77WR

“Dates/times local

“NOTE: Lagos flights beyond 30SEP22 will be advised in due course.

CBN to the rescue: This reversal by Emirates comes five days after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released the sum of 265 million dollars to airlines operating in the country to settle outstanding ticket sales.

According to a statement issued by the Director, Corporate Communications Department of CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisob, the gesture is aimed at checking the crisis in the country’s aviation sector

