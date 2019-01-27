Babangida made the call on Saturday at the investiture of Alhaji Mohammadu Sambo, the Emir of Wase, as patron of Plateau chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Jos.

The Emir was reacting to a paper presented by Dr Garba Abari, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) at the event.

The paper was titled the Role of the Traditional Institutions in Citizens Engagement and National Development.

According to Babangida, the traditional institution plays key role in the growth and development of the society, hence the need for its recognition through specific roles in the Constitution.

We are all know the critical role the traditional institution plays in promoting peaceful coexistence in our communities and keeping our society intact.

So, I will want to call on government to include the roles of the traditional institution in the Constitution. If that is done, it will give the institution more powers and also go a long way to strengthen it, he said.