Sanusi, who represented Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, made the call at the 3rd General Assembly and peace conference with the theme: ”Inter-Religious Dialogue: Strengthening the Culture of Peace, Reconciliation and Justice”, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The first class traditional ruler said that avoiding marginalisation of the less privileged would reduce illiteracy, poverty and social vices.

He further advised Nigerians to ensure peaceful coexistence and unity to address various challenges facing them.

According to the monarch, each religion should respect the ethics and values of others, who ever takes the life of another man is a criminal and should be punished as a criminal.

”Christians and Muslims must come together and fight the major challenges facing us which are malnutrition, drug problems, out of school children, poverty amongst many others."

Sanusi, however, urged Nigerians to recognise, identify and address the internal problems challenging the country, which had led to increased poverty and social vices.

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who refused to speak at the conference, stressed that all the previous Interfaith dialogue did not yield any fruit.

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, stressed that Nigeria must move from talking to taking action and this according to him, was the way out.

Kukah added that there was no place in the world where human lives were slaughtered anyhow without the perpetrators being cut and brought to face justice like in Nigeria.

Kukah noted that the country must find a way to end wanton killings of innocent citizens, saying that it was time for religious leaders to step aside and allow Nigerians confront the government themselves.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 300 religious leaders attended the 3rd annual General Assembly and peace conference held in Abuja.