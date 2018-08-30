Pulse.ng logo
Emir’s son joins Kebbi governorship race

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Alhaji Ibrahim Mera (naijanews)

Alhaji Ibrahim Mera, son to the late emir of Argungu, has declared intention to run for governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

Mera, a retired Deputy Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service and brother to the current Emir of Argungu, Dr Samaila Mera, declared his intention on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi at the state APC secretariat.

Mera will likely battle for the party’s endorsement with the governor of the state, Atiku Bagudu, who is serving his first term in office.

My desire to contest the seat was born out of the love I have for my state and its people.

“After I served my country excellently and diligently in the Nigerian Custom Service, I deem it patriotic to come home and contribute my quota to the development of Kebbi state and its people,” he said.

However, Alhaji Ali Bature, the state Financial Secretary of APC, who spoke on behalf of the state Chairman, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa, told the aspirant that the party had since endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Bagudu.

We have never seen you in any of our party’s programmes for three years now, but as a member of our party, you have the right to contest for any position you want in our party,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mera, son to the 32nd Emir of Argungu, late Muhammadu Mera, holds the traditional title of Ciroman Kabi.

