The Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar II is dead.

The monarch died at the age of 75.

Abubakar died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Nasarawa Specialist Hospital at about 4:45pm after a brief illness.

While confirming the death of the monarch to Daily Trust, former speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, said the late emir was admitted at the hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Rano emirate is one of four new emirates created in Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.