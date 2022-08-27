RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir of Kontagora lauds Disco for improved power supply in Niger

The Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Barau Mu’azu II, has lauded the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for an improved power supply in the area.

Alhaji Barau Mu’azu II. [PMNews]

The emir said that the improvement in supply supply had enhanced small scale businesses in the emirate.

”We will mobilize our people to ensure prompt payment of electricity bills for effective service delivery,” he said.

He said that he had since directed district and ward hards to sensitive residents on the need to safeguard power facilities and ensure prompt payment of electricity bills.

”We will reach out to consumers to do everything possible to protect all facilities against vandalism for constant power supply,” Mu’azu II promised.

The emir urged consumers to report any form of vandalism of the company’s properties as well as desist from illegal connections.

He said, ”it is the duty of residents, who pay their bills regularly, to assist the company to monitor illegal connections and report such to the authority concerned.

”If the residents alert the company about illegal connections of electricity, it will further sanitise the system and improve service delivery.

”We will continue to educate our people to assist your company in this direction to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted power supply for enhanced socioeconomic development of our area.”

Speaking earlier, Keni congratulated the emir over ”his well deserved appointment” and prayed to Allah to guide him as he administers the affairs of the emirate.

He informed the emir that the AEDC had highlighted a lot of challenges facing electricity supply in the state and had perfected strategies on how to tackle them to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

“We have succeeded in replacing all the damaged facilities responsible for the epileptic power supply experienced in all parts of our state.

”We are soliciting the support of the royal father to assist in mobilizing consumers on the need to pay for electricity and prevent vandalism of our equipment for more improvement in service delivery,” he said.

