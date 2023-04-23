The sports category has moved to a new website.
Emir of Kano says Gov. Ganduje has done well

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bayero expressed the view when he paid the traditional Sallah homage to the governor on Sunday.

A statement by Hassan Musa, Chief Press Secretary to the state’s deputy governor, quoted Bayero as saying that Ganduje initiated and implemented people-oriented projects in different parts of the state.

Bayero said that Kano State witnessed “massive transformation” under Ganduje’s administration, adding that the emirate offered full support to the administration.

The Emir also commended government’s commitment to securing the state which had made Kano one of the most peaceful in the country.

He urged Kano residents to give maximum cooperation toward the success of the national population census slated to hold early next month.

“We will never forget the kindest support you accorded to us. May Allah continue to guide and promote you in your endeavours,” the Emir was quoted as praying.

Ganduje, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, appreciated the support given by the Kano Emirate that ensured the smooth execution of programmes and policies.

