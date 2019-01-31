Sanusi gave the commendation when Buhari visited him while on a campaign tour on Thursday in Kano.

Programmes like the N-power and TraderMoni where small traders across the country are given N5000 each, can go a long way in boosting the country's economy, he said.

The Emir also called on the president to initiate more of such programmes so as to ensure the well being of all citizens.

If the Federal Government can increase the number of beneficiaries of the programmes to 20 million, it will contribute towards poverty reduction in the country. It will also bring to an end street begging, Sanusi said.

He also commended the federal government for introducing the school feeding programme, saying that the gesture had encouraged more parents to enroll their children in school.

According to Sanusi, the Emirate Council will continue to remind government on issues relating to well being of Nigerians whenever the need arises.

Earlier, Buhari said his visit was not only to seek for re-election, but to also commend the people for their tireless support to his administration.

I am in Kano not to tell the people what we are doing to develop the country, but to remind them on the need to perform their civic responsibilities by voting right candidates. This is because I believe they are aware of what we are doing, he said.

He commended the people for welcoming him all the way from the airport to the Emirs palace.

Buhari assured them of his determination towards moving the country to the next level.