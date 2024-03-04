ADVERTISEMENT
Emir of Kano calls on traders to lower food prices ahead of Ramadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also advised wealthy Nigerians to help the less privileged during the Ramadan.

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero. [Twitter/@amiwanada]
Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero. [Twitter/@amiwanada]

The Royal father made the call on Sunday in Zaria during the lunch of a book titled: “Dauloli a Kasar Hausa” meaning ‘Kingdoms in Hausaland’ by Prof. Sa’idu-Mohammed Gusau. Ado-Bayero also advised wealthy Nigerians to help the less privileged during the Ramadan.

He also prayed that God Almighty protect the lives of the people to witness the sacred month in sound health and accept the prayers and sacrifices. The emir commended the publisher of the book, for providing details on the Hausa Kingdoms in Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi and Zazzau among others.

"The offered clear explanation on the administrative system of governance deployed by each kingdom; their trades, norms and values,” he said.

The book reviewer Prof. Ahmed Zaria, of the Kaduna State University said that the 356- paged book has seven chapters. Zaria said the book provides a clear narrative and history of the Hausa kingdoms, their politics, administration, norms and values from its inception to date.

He added that the book is a must have copy for students and researchers in linguistics and history. The Don, who advised academics not to relent in research activities lamented that some academics upon reaching professorial cadre abandon research.

The publisher, Prof Gusau said the book was an attempt to harmonise written history of Hausa Kingdoms adding that most of the research at the universities were on few kingdoms and not all.

Gusau added that the book is also an attempt to support harmony and strengthen unity among the Hausa kingdoms and other Nigerians.

