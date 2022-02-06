RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir of Jama'are is dead

The Emir of Jama’are in Bauchi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Wabi III, is dead.

Alhaji Sama’ila Yusuf-Jarma, the Chairman, Jama’are Local Government Council, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Bauchi.

Yusuf-Jarma said that Wabi, 92, died at about 12:15 am on Sunday at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.

Wabi was installed emir in 1970 after the death of his father Muhammadu Wabi II.

He survived by four wives, 35 children and many grandchildren.

The remains of the late emir would be laid to rest today at 2:00 p.m. in Jama’are town.

