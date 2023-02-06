Emir of Ilorin rejoices with Gov. AbdulRazaq at 63

The Emir stated this in a goodwill message issued by his spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Monday in Ilorin.

Alhaji Sulu Gambari, also the Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, prayed that Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect the governor, stressing that the entire traditional rulers in the state heartily rejoice with AbdulRazaq.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will continue to guide you in order to achieve more for the people of our dear state and to continue to live together in peace and unity,” he said.

The Emir, on behalf of the entire members of Kwara Traditional Council said that they were proud of the governor’s achievements and wished him a successful tenure in office and many happy returns.