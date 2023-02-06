ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir of Ilorin rejoices with Gov. AbdulRazaq at 63

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has felicitated with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on his 63rd birthday.

Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq is the first lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from the north (TheSun)
Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq is the first lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from the north (TheSun)

The first class traditional ruler lauded AbdulRazaq for the numerous developmental strides he had done in the state since his assumption of office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Emir stated this in a goodwill message issued by his spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Monday in Ilorin.

Alhaji Sulu Gambari, also the Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, prayed that Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect the governor, stressing that the entire traditional rulers in the state heartily rejoice with AbdulRazaq.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will continue to guide you in order to achieve more for the people of our dear state and to continue to live together in peace and unity,” he said.

The Emir, on behalf of the entire members of Kwara Traditional Council said that they were proud of the governor’s achievements and wished him a successful tenure in office and many happy returns.

He also prayed for AbdulRazaq to continue to have sound health and absolute comfort.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Late Emir of Dutse, Muhammad-Sanusi great Nigerian—Osinbajo

Late Emir of Dutse, Muhammad-Sanusi great Nigerian—Osinbajo

Emir of Ilorin rejoices with Gov. AbdulRazaq at 63

Emir of Ilorin rejoices with Gov. AbdulRazaq at 63

Yobe North APC senatorial ticket: Court to determine Lawan’s fate today

Yobe North APC senatorial ticket: Court to determine Lawan’s fate today

APC reacts as another poll predicts Peter Obi’s victory

APC reacts as another poll predicts Peter Obi’s victory

Respect bond, alliance between North-South, group tells APC leadership

Respect bond, alliance between North-South, group tells APC leadership

Nigeria, Niger sign agreement on border frequency coordination

Nigeria, Niger sign agreement on border frequency coordination

Peter Obi claps back at El-Rufai over 'Nollywood actor' mockery

Peter Obi claps back at El-Rufai over 'Nollywood actor' mockery

Oyo people are eager to receive Tinubu, Campaign DG declares

Oyo people are eager to receive Tinubu, Campaign DG declares

Don't let bullion vans determine election result - Atiku urges voters

Don't let bullion vans determine election result - Atiku urges voters

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon

Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon