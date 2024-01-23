ADVERTISEMENT
Emir of Gaya threatens to punish ward, village heads for breach of peace within community

News Agency Of Nigeria

The emir urges residents to embrace peace and unity, irrespective of tribe, politics and religious differences.

Emir of Gaya Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim [Daily Trust]
Emir of Gaya Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim [Daily Trust]

The emir spoke while receiving the Commissioner of Police, Hussein Gumel, alongside his management team who paid a courtesy call at his palace.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the command had recently arrested five persons in the emirate for allegedly prompting violence and constituting nuisance while celebrating the Supreme Court judgment on the state governorship election.

The emir called on the residents to embrace peace and unity, irrespective of tribe, politics and religious differences.

Violence cannot take us anywhere, we must relate with each other, irrespective of our differences.

“Our differences should be seen as part of development.

“We should not be seen as a divided people; let us embrace love and unity,” he said.

The emir also urged residents to understand the essence of staying together, urging them to shun sentiments and discrimination, for peace, progress and political stability.

No country can develop without peace. Peace is a key to the development of a nation.

“Any tribe or ethnic group that feels offended should channel its grievances to the government through the right channel.

"Nigeria is ours and unless we live in peace and unity, we cannot develop it. I urge you to promote tolerance, peace and unity among all for peace, progress and development of our area,” he stated.

Earlier CP Gumel had informed the emir that he was at the palace along with his management to fine-tune security operations in the area. He said the arrests made during the celebration of Supreme Court judgment among residents were unfortunate.

I hereby call on leaders of all political parties to prevail on their supporters to shun unguarded utterances that may trigger violence."

He said that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, had increased security at all the identified locations in the state, to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

“Anyone or groups that try to disrupt the peace and cause breakdown of law and order will face the full wrath of the law,” he noted.

Gumel assured of police commitment to provide adequate security for citizens and encouraged them to go about their legitimate businesses.

“Residents are encouraged to move on with their legitimate business as Police have taken concrete security measures that would enable them to move freely.”

Emir of Gaya threatens to punish ward, village heads for breach of peace within community

