Emir of Daura takes new bride, months after marrying 20-year-old lady

The Emir has had two marriages in less than a year.

Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar. [Dailypost]
The Emir of Daura Emirate, Katsina State, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, has married a 22-year-old lady, A’isha Yahuza Gona.

According to sources who spoke to Daily Trust, the wedding took place in Safana town of Katsina State.

The source also disclosed that the Emir married A'isha at a lowkey nuptials after a brief courtship that lasted barely a week.

The bride is a daughter of former local government chairman of Safana, Alhaji Yahuza Gona.

Another source told the paper that the new bride was already in her matrimonial home in Daura.

Recall that the Emir reportedly married a 20-year-old lady, Aisha Iro Maikano, in December last year.

Faruk is the 60th Emir of Daura Emirate and is believed to 90 years old.

He assumed the throne in February, 2007, following the death of his predecessor, Sarkin Muhammadu Bashar dan Umaru.

