The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar has commended the loyalty of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to President Muhammadu Buhari and their commitment to the transformation of Nigeria.

The Emir described their relationship as unequalled in the history of the country.

Alhaji Farouk who stated this on Saturday in Daura at the turbanning ceremony of Alhaji Musa Haro as Dan Madamin Daura said, the honesty and commitment shown by the Vice President and his relationship with President Buhari, is what Nigeria requires to attain greatness.

According to the Emir, “I want to specifically commend the Vice President for his loyalty, his commitment and dedication towards the transformation of Nigeria to its present state.

“We are fully aware of the situation President Buhari and his deputy, Osinbajo, met the country but today, things are changing for the better because of their efforts.

“This is attributable to the excellent working relationship between President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo. Prof. Osinbajo is the most honest person and leader Nigeria has produced in recent times.

“His relationship has remained cordial with Buhari largely because of his honesty, I commend you, Vice President. I am particularly happy with the Vice President for the way he has shown loyalty to President Buhari, Daura Emirate is extremely grateful, for your commitment and confidence transforming Nigeria despite the challenges.”

The Emir urged Vice President Osinbajo not to relent in his efforts noting that it would facilitate the actualisation of the goals of the Buhari administration.

He pldeged the support of the traditional institution in the transformation agenda of the administration.

“The traditional institution will continue to support the policies and programmes of this administration so that the dreams of building a new and better Nigeria can be actualised,” he added.

Dan Madamin is one of the highest traditional titles in the Daura Emirate Council.

The Vice President graced the event along side Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustpha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

The event also attracted the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, members of the National Assembly, several Federal and state Government functionaries.