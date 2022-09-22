RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir commiserates with UNILORIN over death of Pro-Chancellor

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commiserated with the management of the University of Ilorin over the demise of its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Malam Abidu Yazid -Rafindadi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Pro-Chancellor died after a brief illness on Thursday.

Sulu-Gambari described the deceased as a devout Muslim and thorough administrator, who served the nation diligently in different capacities.

He said he had had a long-standing relationship with Yazid-Rafindadi before his death, adding that he was shocked by his passing.

On behalf of the entire members of Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, I heartily join members of the university community in commiserating with the families of late Rafindadi,the immediate and extended families, government and good people of Katsina state over the colossal loss.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and admit him into Al-Jannatul Firdaus,” he said.

The emir prayed Allah to give the deceased’s family as well as the university community the fortitude to bear the loss.

